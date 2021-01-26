ROTH Capital slashes price target on KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] – find out why.

KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ: KMPH] jumped around 1.51 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.53 at the close of the session, up 25.08%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that KemPharm’s KP415 and Serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) Prodrug to be Featured in Multiple Sessions at the 2021 APSARD Virtual Conference.

Combination of Oral and Poster Presentations Scheduled for January 15, 2021.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, announced that research involving KP415 and serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) will be featured in an oral symposium and three poster presentations during the 2021 American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) Virtual Conference. The 2021 APSARD Virtual Conference (APSARD 2021) is being be held January 15-17, 2021.

KemPharm Inc. stock is now -32.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KMPH Stock saw the intraday high of $7.75 and lowest of $6.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.08, which means current price is +48.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 279.27K shares, KMPH reached a trading volume of 7775651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for KemPharm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KemPharm Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.51.

How has KMPH stock performed recently?

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.34. With this latest performance, KMPH shares dropped by -52.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.96, while it was recorded at 6.35 for the last single week of trading, and 8.26 for the last 200 days.

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.40 and a Gross Margin at +74.69. KemPharm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.00.

Return on Total Capital for KMPH is now -194.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -290.36. Additionally, KMPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,459.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 760.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] managed to generate an average of -$1,114,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.KemPharm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings analysis for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KemPharm Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 88.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMPH.

Insider trade positions for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]

Positions in KemPharm Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ:KMPH] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 74,562 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 71,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMPH stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 74,562 shares during the same period.