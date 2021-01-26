Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] Stock trading around $23.19 per share: What’s Next?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.32%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes Returns for Super Bowl LV After Awarding $1.75 Million in Last Year’s Big Game.

— Two lucky grand prize winners will receive a $500,000 prize that can go toward the home of their dreams; plus $50,000 will be awarded to a participant at every score change.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest mortgage lender, announced entries are open for the second annual Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes – the world’s largest official game of Super Bowl squares. Those looking to enter the giveaway can now register for free at RocketMortgageSquares.com. The sweepstakes is part of Rocket Mortgage’s multi-year partnership with the National Football League (NFL).

The one-year Rocket Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.77. The average equity rating for RKT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.84 billion, with 115.37 million shares outstanding and 113.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.32M shares, RKT stock reached a trading volume of 37594580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $24.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 136.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

RKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.32.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.25 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.76, while it was recorded at 20.52 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Rocket Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.20 and a Gross Margin at +86.29. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.38.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 478.61. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 451.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

RKT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Companies Inc. go to 26.83%.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,825 million, or 69.10% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,757,822, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 9,508,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.5 million in RKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $126.59 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 78,475,225 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 242,792 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 8,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,709,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,412,892 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 148,617 shares during the same period.