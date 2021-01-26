Tuesday, January 26, 2021
RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] is -2.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] price plunged by -2.98 percent to reach at -$0.88.

A sum of 52497625 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 95.76M shares. RLX Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $35.00 and dropped to a low of $26.20 until finishing in the latest session at $28.63.

Guru’s Opinion on RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 8.73

RLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Insight into RLX Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

