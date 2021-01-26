Revlon Inc. [REV] is 2.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Revlon Inc. [NYSE: REV] traded at a high on 01/25/21, posting a 19.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.17. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Revlon Names Martine Williamson as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) announced that Martine Williamson has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Williamson will be central to creating and spearheading global strategic plans across the brand portfolio and overseeing Revlon’s overall brand equity and architecture. Williamson officially joined the Company on December 7, 2020 and reports to Revlon’s President and CEO, Debra Perelman.

Williamson most recently served as Strategic Marketing Advisor at Topix Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for brand incubation, building their D2C capabilities, spearheading the relaunch of a premium skincare brand, and creating the brand’s strategy and brand visual identity. Prior to Topix, Williamson was the EVP and CMO at Glansaol, a beauty start-up. During her time at Glansaol, Williamson completed the acquisition of three complementary brands: Laura Geller, Julep and Clark’s Botanicals. She also led the Laura Geller brand as the President and GM, improving the brand’s profitability, refining its positioning, driving digital and e-commerce and streamlining distribution.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1308265 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Revlon Inc. stands at 8.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.97%.

The market cap for REV stock reached $648.42 million, with 53.48 million shares outstanding and 4.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, REV reached a trading volume of 1308265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revlon Inc. [REV]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Revlon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2009, representing the official price target for Revlon Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revlon Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for REV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33.

How has REV stock performed recently?

Revlon Inc. [REV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.79. With this latest performance, REV shares dropped by -9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Revlon Inc. [REV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.56, while it was recorded at 10.57 for the last single week of trading, and 9.32 for the last 200 days.

Revlon Inc. [REV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revlon Inc. [REV] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +56.72. Revlon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.83.

Return on Total Capital for REV is now 3.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.58. Additionally, REV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 158.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revlon Inc. [REV] managed to generate an average of -$23,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Revlon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Revlon Inc. [REV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revlon Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revlon Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Revlon Inc. [REV]

There are presently around $78 million, or 12.30% of REV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REV stocks are: MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,788,251, which is approximately -0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 1,391,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.93 million in REV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.79 million in REV stock with ownership of nearly -0.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revlon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Revlon Inc. [NYSE:REV] by around 1,061,121 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 545,289 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,833,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,440,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REV stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 688,754 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 197,314 shares during the same period.