Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Novan Inc. [NOVN] is 66.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Novan Inc. [NASDAQ: NOVN] closed the trading session at $1.35 on 01/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.26, while the highest price level was $1.43. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Novan Provides Enrollment Update and Announces New Corporate Headquarters.

– B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 study in molluscum contagiosum reaches 90% enrollment with topline data targeted for Q2 2021 –.

– Company secures new location to serve as corporate headquarters and to support various cGMP activities, including research and development and small-scale manufacturing capabilities –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.05 percent and weekly performance of 35.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 98.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 161.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.29M shares, NOVN reached to a volume of 14684769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novan Inc. [NOVN]:

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Novan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novan Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

NOVN stock trade performance evaluation

Novan Inc. [NOVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.00. With this latest performance, NOVN shares gained by 98.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.19 for Novan Inc. [NOVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7373, while it was recorded at 1.3200 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5580 for the last 200 days.

Novan Inc. [NOVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novan Inc. [NOVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -608.86. Novan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -625.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novan Inc. [NOVN] managed to generate an average of -$729,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Novan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novan Inc. [NOVN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novan Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 124.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVN.

Novan Inc. [NOVN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 8.00% of NOVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,375,944, which is approximately 277.644% of the company’s market cap and around 8.94% of the total institutional ownership; QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD, holding 602,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.81 million in NOVN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.63 million in NOVN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Novan Inc. [NASDAQ:NOVN] by around 5,946,516 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,241,227 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,632,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,820,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 455,929 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 611,636 shares during the same period.

