Morgan Stanley [MS] Stock trading around $74.13 per share: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] traded at a low on 01/22/21, posting a -0.76 loss after which it closed the day' session at $74.13.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Eaton Vance Corp. (“Eaton Vance”) (NYSE: EV) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Eaton Vance’s agreement to be acquired by Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). Under the terms of the agreement, Eaton Vance’s shareholders will receive 0.5833 shares of Morgan Stanley common stock and $28.25 in cash per share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15455970 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Morgan Stanley stands at 3.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for MS stock reached $135.15 billion, with 1.54 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.48M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 15455970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $79.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 51.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.14.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.75 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.15, while it was recorded at 74.78 for the last single week of trading, and 52.04 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.70. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.13.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.47. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 230.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.87.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 5.97%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $118,095 million, or 58.70% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 122,007,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.04 billion in MS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.96 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 622 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 74,573,724 shares. Additionally, 528 investors decreased positions by around 82,768,816 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 1,435,743,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,593,086,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,399,435 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 6,346,261 shares during the same period.