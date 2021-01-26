Market cap of QuantumScape Corporation [QS] reaches 10.32B – now what?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] loss -0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $49.68 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $750,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against QuantumScape Corporation (“QuantumScape” or “the Company”) (NYSE:QS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between December 8, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 8, 2021.

QuantumScape Corporation represents 207.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.32 billion with the latest information. QS stock price has been found in the range of $48.02 to $52.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.69M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 14220689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 10.19

Trading performance analysis for QS stock

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.21.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.23 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.44, while it was recorded at 50.92 for the last single week of trading.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $321 million, or 10.51% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: EJF CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 680,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.59% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 665,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.05 million in QS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $32.72 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 6,441,763 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 53,100 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 24,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,470,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,411,439 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 53,000 shares during the same period.