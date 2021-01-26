Market cap of Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] reaches 347.88M – now what?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.15 during the day while it closed the day at $2.08. The company report on January 26, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Ocugen Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC.

Atlanta, Georgia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 25, 2021) – Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN) complied with federal securities laws. On January 12, 2021, Ocugen announced the cancellation of a Company stockholder meeting for the following day and plans to re-evaluate the details of a proposed increase in the number of shares of common stock “in light of the recent potential addition of COVAXIN™ to its pipeline as well as its compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).” The price of Ocugen’s stock fell following the announcement.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

If you purchased shares of Ocugen and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy, Esq. at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights or at www.holzerlaw.com.

Ocugen Inc. stock has also loss -6.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OCGN stock has inclined by 550.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 451.87% and gained 13.66% year-on date.

The market cap for OCGN stock reached $347.88 million, with 162.03 million shares outstanding and 155.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.18M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 23331427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8162.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

OCGN stock trade performance evaluation

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 158.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 451.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.17, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 0.55 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocugen Inc. posted 4.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3,050.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29 million, or 13.20% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,437,567, which is approximately 2158.016% of the company’s market cap and around 3.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,018,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.44 million in OCGN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.13 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 171.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 12,258,944 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 959,986 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 633,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,852,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 142,473 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 860,448 shares during the same period.