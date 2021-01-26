Market cap of Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] reaches 163.13M – now what?

Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ: FTEK] traded at a high on 01/25/21, posting a 17.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.44. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Fuel Tech Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) (or “the Company”), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, announced that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the NASDAQ Capital Market’s minimum bid price continued listing requirement set forth in Rule 5450(a)(1). Accordingly, NASDAQ considers this matter closed.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

About Fuel Tech.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5153157 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fuel Tech Inc. stands at 13.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.40%.

The market cap for FTEK stock reached $163.13 million, with 24.70 million shares outstanding and 17.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.54M shares, FTEK reached a trading volume of 5153157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Fuel Tech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Brean Murray raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2012, representing the official price target for Fuel Tech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $8, while Avondale kept a Mkt Outperform rating on FTEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fuel Tech Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

How has FTEK stock performed recently?

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.81. With this latest performance, FTEK shares gained by 46.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 591.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 598.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.41 for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 5.76 for the last single week of trading, and 1.61 for the last 200 days.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.55. Fuel Tech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.77.

Return on Total Capital for FTEK is now -24.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.05. Additionally, FTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] managed to generate an average of -$95,744 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Fuel Tech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fuel Tech Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuel Tech Inc. go to 12.10%.

Insider trade positions for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]

There are presently around $32 million, or 21.10% of FTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTEK stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,248,088, which is approximately 3.435% of the company’s market cap and around 27.30% of the total institutional ownership; GRACE & WHITE INC /NY, holding 969,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.24 million in FTEK stocks shares; and CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM, currently with $4.29 million in FTEK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fuel Tech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ:FTEK] by around 161,048 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,033,152 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 3,811,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,006,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTEK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 111,494 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 96,766 shares during the same period.