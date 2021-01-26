Market cap of Conversion Labs Inc. [CVLB] reaches 241.31M – now what?

Conversion Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: CVLB] gained 16.16% on the last trading session, reaching $12.87 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Conversion Labs Expects 2020 Revenue up 205% to Record $38.0 Million, Subscription ARR up 525% to $26.0 Million.

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB), a leading direct-to-consumer telemedicine company, reported preliminary unaudited results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to total $13.6 million, up 265% from $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue for the full year is expected to total $38.0 million, up 205% from $12.5 million in 2019.

Conversion Labs Inc. represents 20.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $241.31 million with the latest information. CVLB stock price has been found in the range of $11.50 to $14.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 221.01K shares, CVLB reached a trading volume of 1803035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conversion Labs Inc. [CVLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVLB shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conversion Labs Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53.

Trading performance analysis for CVLB stock

Conversion Labs Inc. [CVLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.38. With this latest performance, CVLB shares gained by 85.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 147.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2118.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.19 for Conversion Labs Inc. [CVLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.70, while it was recorded at 10.01 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Conversion Labs Inc. [CVLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conversion Labs Inc. [CVLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.18 and a Gross Margin at +66.50. Conversion Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conversion Labs Inc. [CVLB] managed to generate an average of -$120,662 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 126.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.11.Conversion Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conversion Labs Inc. [CVLB]

Positions in Conversion Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Conversion Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:CVLB] by around 200 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 40,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVLB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 200 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.