Market Analysts see Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: HTBX] gained 16.55% or 1.14 points to close at $8.03 with a heavy trading volume of 3464175 shares. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Heat Biologics CEO to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference on Jan 21, 2021.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, announced that Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat Biologics, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference.

The Heat’s presentation will be webcast live at 11:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 21, 2021. The presentation will be open to registered conference attendees, institutional investors and investor relations professionals, who may register to view the live webcast at https://b-riley-oncology-investor-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/signup. After completion of the event, a replay of the presentation will be publicly available under the “Investors – News/Events” tab on the Heat Biologics website at www.heatbio.com.

It opened the trading session at $7.52, the shares rose to $8.26 and dropped to $7.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HTBX points out that the company has recorded -54.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -486.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, HTBX reached to a volume of 3464175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Heat Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 20, 2016, representing the official price target for Heat Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Noble Financial analysts kept a Buy rating on HTBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heat Biologics Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99.

Trading performance analysis for HTBX stock

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.66. With this latest performance, HTBX shares gained by 39.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 320.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.08 for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.59, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.84 for the last 200 days.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -636.11. Heat Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -656.51.

Return on Total Capital for HTBX is now -85.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.21. Additionally, HTBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] managed to generate an average of -$556,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Heat Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.30 and a Current Ratio set at 31.30.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heat Biologics Inc. posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTBX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]

There are presently around $13 million, or 9.60% of HTBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 865,728, which is approximately 170.086% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 343,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 million in HTBX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.07 million in HTBX stock with ownership of nearly 172.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heat Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX] by around 959,930 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 850,321 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 194,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,615,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTBX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,222 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 531,292 shares during the same period.