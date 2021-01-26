Kopin Corporation [KOPN] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $2

Kopin Corporation [NASDAQ: KOPN] jumped around 0.77 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.25 at the close of the session, up 17.19%. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Kopin’s 2.6K x 2.6K OLED Display Incorporated in Panasonic’s New VR Glasses.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-performance microdisplays announced its Lightning® 2.6K x 2.6K (2560 x 2560 resolution) OLED (organic light emitting diode) display on chip (DoCTM) are incorporated in Panasonic’s VR Glasses introduced at the CES 2021 this week. This industry-leading 2.6K x 2.6K OLED microdisplay on Si integrates many functional blocks including MIPI serial interface, display stream compression (DSC) and memory. The 2.6K x 2.6K DoC is designed specifically for high-performance, compact virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) headsets.

The Panasonic VR Glasses are the world’s first high-dynamic-range (HDR) capable, ultra-high-definition VR eyeglasses and offer stunning lifelike images. The Panasonic VR Glasses has a very small form-factor thanks to the 1.3″ displays and the slim Pancake® optics. The small, lightweight form factor makes the glasses comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, unlike ’s bulky VR headsets. The glasses also feature integrated hi-fidelity audio providing a complete sensory experience – whether it be used for viewing sports, entertainment content or games. The stylish VR Glasses also provide for IPD (interpupillary distance) adjustment and diopter adjustment so that they can be used without corrective lenses.

Kopin Corporation stock is now 116.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KOPN Stock saw the intraday high of $6.26 and lowest of $4.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.66, which means current price is +125.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, KOPN reached a trading volume of 9465367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kopin Corporation [KOPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOPN shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Kopin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Kopin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Wunderlich kept a Hold rating on KOPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kopin Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has KOPN stock performed recently?

Kopin Corporation [KOPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.06. With this latest performance, KOPN shares gained by 91.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 909.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.44 for Kopin Corporation [KOPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 4.16 for the last single week of trading, and 1.51 for the last 200 days.

Kopin Corporation [KOPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kopin Corporation [KOPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.24 and a Gross Margin at +29.19. Kopin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.96.

Return on Total Capital for KOPN is now -65.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kopin Corporation [KOPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.90. Additionally, KOPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kopin Corporation [KOPN] managed to generate an average of -$192,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Kopin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Kopin Corporation [KOPN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kopin Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kopin Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Kopin Corporation [KOPN]

There are presently around $84 million, or 18.90% of KOPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOPN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 5,551,344, which is approximately -2.268% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,109,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.32 million in KOPN stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $9.78 million in KOPN stock with ownership of nearly -10.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kopin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Kopin Corporation [NASDAQ:KOPN] by around 1,143,099 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 825,764 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,060,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,029,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOPN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 580,079 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 203,360 shares during the same period.