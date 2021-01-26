JD.com Inc. [JD] gain 11.92% so far this year. What now?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] jumped around 3.47 points on Monday, while shares priced at $98.38 at the close of the session, up 3.66%. The company report on December 29, 2020 that China’s First National Standard for Express Delivery Service by Unmanned Aircraft Jointly Formulated by EHang will be Effective from January 1, 2021.

The Specification for Express Delivery Service by Unmanned Aircraft (the “Standard”) issued by the State Post Bureau of PRC will be effective from January 1st, 2021. The Standard was jointly formulated by industry-leading players including EHang (Nasdaq: EH), JD.com (Nasdaq: JD), and ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO). As China’s first industry standard for express delivery service by unmanned aircrafts, the implementation of the Standard is of great significance for improving the last-mile delivery service, ensuring the safety of operations, as well as promoting the development of intelligent aerial logistics of urban air mobility (“UAM”) industry.

The Standard is applicable to express delivery services by unmanned aircrafts with a maximum empty aircraft weight of 116kg, a maximum takeoff weight of 150kg, and an airspeed of no greater than 100km/h. Moreover, it specifies the service entities, conditions, procedures, assessments, safety issues and compensation of express delivery by unmanned aircrafts, which provides a standard reference for postal express companies and drone operators to engage in drone delivery services in the future.

JD.com Inc. stock is now 11.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JD Stock saw the intraday high of $101.68 and lowest of $96.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 96.20, which means current price is +15.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.58M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 16380679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $103.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $79 to $83, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on JD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 26.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

JD.com Inc. [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.09. With this latest performance, JD shares gained by 18.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.94 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.83, while it was recorded at 94.97 for the last single week of trading, and 70.53 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.89 and a Gross Margin at +14.42. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.11.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 4.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.42. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JD.com Inc. [JD] managed to generate an average of $60,668 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.47.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for JD.com Inc. [JD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JD.com Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 6.09%.

Insider trade positions for JD.com Inc. [JD]

There are presently around $57,778 million, or 47.50% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 51,650,366, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,375,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 billion in JD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.01 billion in JD stock with ownership of nearly 0.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 48,292,291 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 94,712,757 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 444,291,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 587,297,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,474,845 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 18,540,724 shares during the same period.