For Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON], Analyst sees a rise to $2.50. What next?

Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: RCON] traded at a high on 01/25/21, posting a 16.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.56. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Recon Announces Development of AI-based Control System of Electric Submersible Pump.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON), (“Recon” or the “Company”), a China-based independent solutions integrator in the oilfield service, electric power and coal chemical industries, announced that the Company successfully completed the design and implementation of an intelligent control platform system (the “System”) for North China E&P Company (the “North China Branch”) of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (“Sinopec”), according to a technology service agreement (the “Agreement”) signed between one of Recon’s subsidiaries and the North China Branch of Sinopec in October 2020.

The System will help Sinopec analyze the data collected by the sensors installed on electrical submersible pumps (the “ESPs”) of gas wells using AI algorithm automatically and monitor and control the operation of the ESPs according to the analysis. This is the first time that intelligent technology is used in Sinopec’s production wells using ESPs. Many gas and oil producing wells require an artificial lift to increase the flow of fluids when the reservoir pressure is not high enough. Typically, ESPs are used but are not always operating efficiently and can cause costly downtime for operators. The several months’ testing and examination has proved that the System is efficient and effective in prolonging service life of ESPs and improving economic performance of gas wells.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16796564 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Recon Technology Ltd. stands at 24.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.67%.

The market cap for RCON stock reached $16.36 million, with 4.80 million shares outstanding and 4.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, RCON reached a trading volume of 16796564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recon Technology Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recon Technology Ltd. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has RCON stock performed recently?

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.10. With this latest performance, RCON shares gained by 116.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.16 for Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.43, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 1.58 for the last 200 days.

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.68 and a Gross Margin at +29.81. Recon Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.27.

Return on Total Capital for RCON is now -14.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.92. Additionally, RCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] managed to generate an average of -$20,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Recon Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of RCON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCON stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 45,754, which is approximately 105.534% of the company’s market cap and around 53.60% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 35,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91000.0 in RCON stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $63000.0 in RCON stock with ownership of nearly 46.991% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recon Technology Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:RCON] by around 66,762 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 267,832 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 228,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCON stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,445 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 267,832 shares during the same period.