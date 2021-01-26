Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] moved up 0.70: Why It’s Important

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: WPF] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $14.51 during the day while it closed the day at $12.88. The company report on January 25, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE – WPF).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) (“Foley Trasimene” or the “Company”) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Foley Trasimene, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Alight Solutions (“Alight”), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, and result in Alight becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Foley Trasimene shareholders will retain ownership of only 19.2% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Foley Trasimene Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. stock has also gained 12.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WPF stock has inclined by 27.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.09% and gained 15.21% year-on date.

The market cap for WPF stock reached $1.33 billion, with 103.50 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 878.15K shares, WPF reached a trading volume of 26748729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.51

WPF stock trade performance evaluation

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.29. With this latest performance, WPF shares gained by 15.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.09% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.41 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.92, while it was recorded at 12.20 for the last single week of trading.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]: Insider Ownership positions

67 institutional holders increased their position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:WPF] by around 66,247,130 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 160,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 159,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,247,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPF stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,247,130 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 150,000 shares during the same period.