Fluent Inc. [FLNT] stock Upgrade by Barrington Research analyst, price target now $4.50

Fluent Inc. [NASDAQ: FLNT] traded at a high on 01/25/21, posting a 16.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.29. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Fluent Announces Recipients of Inaugural Business Empowerment Program to Support Minority and Women-Owned Businesses.

Five entrepreneurs were selected from over 270 applications for company’s $250K digital marketing program.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced the recipients of its first Business Empowerment Program, an initiative focused on supporting minority and women-owned businesses. Five recipients, including: Official Black Wall Street, CapWay, Waiver, EDEN BodyWorks and Jopwell, will each receive $50,000 worth of digital marketing resources to support and accelerate business growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2099774 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fluent Inc. stands at 10.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.22%.

The market cap for FLNT stock reached $393.21 million, with 78.58 million shares outstanding and 41.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 511.38K shares, FLNT reached a trading volume of 2099774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fluent Inc. [FLNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLNT shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Fluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Fluent Inc. stock. On May 09, 2019, analysts increased their price target for FLNT shares from 5.50 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluent Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLNT in the course of the last twelve months was 32.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has FLNT stock performed recently?

Fluent Inc. [FLNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.25. With this latest performance, FLNT shares gained by 24.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 178.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.00 for Fluent Inc. [FLNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.18, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 2.75 for the last 200 days.

Fluent Inc. [FLNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluent Inc. [FLNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.37 and a Gross Margin at +26.03. Fluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.62.

Return on Total Capital for FLNT is now 3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluent Inc. [FLNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.54. Additionally, FLNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluent Inc. [FLNT] managed to generate an average of -$9,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Fluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Fluent Inc. [FLNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluent Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluent Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fluent Inc. [FLNT]

There are presently around $131 million, or 32.10% of FLNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLNT stocks are: WEBER ALAN W with ownership of 5,821,219, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,586,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.27 million in FLNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.32 million in FLNT stock with ownership of nearly -0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Fluent Inc. [NASDAQ:FLNT] by around 1,668,919 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 371,693 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 22,686,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,727,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLNT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 449,544 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 82,396 shares during the same period.