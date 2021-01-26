Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] is 110.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: XELA] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.955 during the day while it closed the day at $0.87. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a location-agnostic global business process automation (BPA) leader, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, which will be effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, January 25, 2021. Exela’s Board of Directors approved the split and determined the 1-for-3 ratio to be appropriate to meet Exela’s goals of improving the marketability and liquidity of its common stock, compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements and continued focus by the Company’s management team on the initiatives underway to strengthen its balance sheet and improve shareholder value.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

As a result of the reverse split, each three shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock. The Company’s shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market commencing upon market open on January 26, 2021. Immediately after the reverse split becomes effective, there will be approximately 49.2 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

Exela Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 5.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XELA stock has inclined by 96.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 74.01% and gained 110.38% year-on date.

The market cap for XELA stock reached $125.11 million, with 147.51 million shares outstanding and 60.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.54M shares, XELA reached a trading volume of 32107947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XELA shares is $1.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XELA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Exela Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2018, representing the official price target for Exela Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exela Technologies Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

XELA stock trade performance evaluation

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, XELA shares gained by 117.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.64 for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4954, while it was recorded at 1.0027 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4325 for the last 200 days.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.42 and a Gross Margin at +15.15. Exela Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.59.

Return on Total Capital for XELA is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.56. Additionally, XELA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 190.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 124.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] managed to generate an average of -$22,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Exela Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exela Technologies Inc. posted -0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,171.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XELA.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20 million, or 59.50% of XELA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELA stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 15,184,747, which is approximately -3.838% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,444,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 million in XELA stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $1.16 million in XELA stock with ownership of nearly -15.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exela Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:XELA] by around 276,768 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,737,738 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 17,546,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,561,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,553 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,219,743 shares during the same period.