ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] is 258.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NDRA] traded at a high on 01/25/21, posting a 15.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.69. The company report on January 13, 2021 that ENDRA Life Sciences Granted 13th U.S. Patent for its TAEUS(R) Platform Technology.

Now Has 78 Patents Issued, Filed, Licensed or in Preparation As Taeus® Commercial Launch Plans Advance.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), has recently been issued United States Patent 10888898 (the ‘898 patent) entitled “Shielded Ultrasound Transducer and Imaging System Employing the Same” from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is the 13th U.S. patent issued to ENDRA for its TAEUS® technology.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7219329 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stands at 28.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.53%.

The market cap for NDRA stock reached $83.93 million, with 23.89 million shares outstanding and 22.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, NDRA reached a trading volume of 7219329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has NDRA stock performed recently?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 156.19. With this latest performance, NDRA shares gained by 266.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 158.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.48 for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.97, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 0.87 for the last 200 days.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NDRA is now -185.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -234.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -184.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.85. Additionally, NDRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] managed to generate an average of -$887,064 per employee.ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. posted -1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -313.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDRA.

Insider trade positions for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.80% of NDRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDRA stocks are: ICM ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/WA with ownership of 409,861, which is approximately 1.991% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; K.J. HARRISON & PARTNERS INC, holding 172,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in NDRA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.26 million in NDRA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NDRA] by around 241,361 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 37,650 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 657,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 936,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDRA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,500 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 21,350 shares during the same period.