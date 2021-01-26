EHang Holdings Limited [EH] Stock trading around $89.53 per share: What’s Next?

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] jumped around 12.33 points on Monday, while shares priced at $89.53 at the close of the session, up 15.97%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility.

EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company with about 10,000 incident-free flights, announced membership in the Air Mobility Urban – Large Experimental Demonstration (“AMU-LED”) project, one of the largest European demonstrations of Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”). The AMU-LED project was initiated by the European Union, and the consortium executing the project includes 17 prominent companies and institutions globally, including EHang and industry giants such as Airbus and Boeing. Throughout 2022, EHang will perform trial operations of the EH216, its flagship two-seat passenger-grade AAV, in three countries: Spain, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

The AMU-LED is an H2020 project of the European Union framed in the SESAR (Single European Sky ATM Research) Joint Undertaking, with the ultimate goal of showcasing one of the largest demonstrations of mobility services with air vehicles and the safe integration of different types of drone operations, otherwise known as U-space, in urban environments to realize increasingly sustainable, smart cities by 2022. Planned for two years with more than 100 flight hours, the AMU-LED will kick off in January 2021 showcasing various use cases for passenger transport in air taxis, cargo transport, delivery of goods and medical equipment, inspection of infrastructures, police surveillance, and emergency services support.

EHang Holdings Limited stock is now 324.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EH Stock saw the intraday high of $99.98 and lowest of $78.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.99, which means current price is +343.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, EH reached a trading volume of 7987627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EH shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 8.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 171.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 107.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

How has EH stock performed recently?

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 123.83. With this latest performance, EH shares gained by 237.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 949.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 613.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.23 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.50, while it was recorded at 75.48 for the last single week of trading, and 14.03 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.84 and a Gross Margin at +58.46. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.85.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -23.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.15. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] managed to generate an average of -$29,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EHang Holdings Limited posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EH.