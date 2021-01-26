Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Is Currently 0.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] traded at a high on 01/25/21, posting a 0.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.97. The company report on January 25, 2021 that COMCAST AND EL CENTRO DE LA RAZA LAUNCH NEW DIGITAL LEARNING LAB AND WIFI-CONNECTED LIFT ZONE IN SEATTLE.

Comcast Investments will Help El Centro de la Raza Provide Online Access to Learning, Social Services and Employment Opportunities to Thousands of Local Families Impacted by COVID.

SEATTLE –News Direct– Comcast West Division.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16269838 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Comcast Corporation stands at 1.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for CMCSA stock reached $226.12 billion, with 4.58 billion shares outstanding and 4.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.84M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 16269838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $55.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $54 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $60, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on CMCSA stock. On July 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CMCSA shares from 48 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CMCSA stock performed recently?

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.40, while it was recorded at 48.90 for the last single week of trading, and 43.92 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.39 and a Gross Margin at +56.50. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.99.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.46. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $68,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comcast Corporation posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 5.98%.

Insider trade positions for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $186,126 million, or 85.70% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 390,444,013, which is approximately -2.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 315,259,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.44 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $10.21 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 12.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 952 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 154,034,226 shares. Additionally, 951 investors decreased positions by around 171,584,988 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 3,475,190,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,800,810,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,875,162 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 18,570,074 shares during the same period.