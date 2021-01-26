Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] is -16.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] gained 2.80% on the last trading session, reaching $13.93 price per share at the time.

Clover Health Investments Corp. represents 103.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.65 billion with the latest information. CLOV stock price has been found in the range of $13.61 to $14.95.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.17M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 16019200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for CLOV stock

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.21. With this latest performance, CLOV shares gained by 3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.84% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.52 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.46, while it was recorded at 13.71 for the last single week of trading.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$4,408 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

There are presently around $711 million, or 36.30% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: LINDEN ADVISORS LP with ownership of 6,201,939, which is approximately 0.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,678,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.23 million in CLOV stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $45.89 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 31.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 22,671,748 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 11,604,596 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 16,733,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,010,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,375,818 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,281,248 shares during the same period.