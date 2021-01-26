Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] Stock trading around $2.11 per share: What’s Next?

Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ: CETX] closed the trading session at $2.11 on 01/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.90, while the highest price level was $2.3292. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Cemtrex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

2020 Revenue Increases 11% to $43.5 Million & 2020 Gross Profit Margin Increases 400 Basis Points to 44%.

— Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, has reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 56.30 percent and weekly performance of 34.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 100.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, CETX reached to a volume of 5109152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]:

Taglich Brothers have made an estimate for Cemtrex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cemtrex Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CETX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

CETX stock trade performance evaluation

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.39. With this latest performance, CETX shares gained by 44.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CETX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.40 for Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.39, while it was recorded at 1.76 for the last single week of trading, and 1.30 for the last 200 days.

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.27 and a Gross Margin at +44.50. Cemtrex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.96.

Return on Total Capital for CETX is now -9.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.95. Additionally, CETX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] managed to generate an average of -$31,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Cemtrex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.90% of CETX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CETX stocks are: WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC with ownership of 68,425, which is approximately 257.778% of the company’s market cap and around 12.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47000.0 in CETX stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $39000.0 in CETX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cemtrex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ:CETX] by around 70,815 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 81,924 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 21,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CETX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,492 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 81,924 shares during the same period.