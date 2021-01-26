CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] Is Currently -0.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.64% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.97%. The company report on October 26, 2020 that CEMEX to Offer Vertua® Net-Zero CO2 Concrete Worldwide.

Vertua® is a milestone towards carbon-neutral construction becoming a reality.

CEMEX already successfully supplied Vertua® to key projects in Europe.

Over the last 12 months, CX stock rose by 46.92%. The one-year CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.51. The average equity rating for CX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.71 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 461.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.23M shares, CX stock reached a trading volume of 14693446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $5.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.10, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CX Stock Performance Analysis:

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 23.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.17 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.15 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.42.

Return on Total Capital for CX is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.10. Additionally, CX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] managed to generate an average of $26,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 33.20%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,489 million, or 37.90% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 89,183,590, which is approximately -15.61% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 74,856,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $464.11 million in CX stocks shares; and BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $361.37 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly -13.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 79,509,414 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 73,198,726 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 410,073,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,781,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,977,240 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 15,507,285 shares during the same period.