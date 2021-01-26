Canaccord Genuity lifts Aphria Inc. [APHA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aphria Inc. [NASDAQ: APHA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.04% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.30%. The company report on January 25, 2021 that SweetWater Releases Oasis® Premium Hard Seltzer.

Fresh & Tasty New Craft Hard Seltzer Features Electrolytes, Antioxidants and Vitamin C from Organic Superfruit Additions.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater”) announced the introduction of a refreshingly tasty spin on hard seltzer with Oasis® Premium Hard Seltzer. Hitting shelves later this week, Oasis® hard seltzers are an easy-drinking, super-premium liquid made with real organic superfruit that’s a step up from traditional hard seltzer brands. Four lip smacking variants of Oasis® will be available in 12oz can variety packs, each featuring dual fruit combo flavors for a more delicious taste profile: Raspberry-Lemon, Strawberry-Kiwi, Mango-Passionfruit, and Black Cherry-Lime. Each variant has only 100 calories, 1g carbs, 1g sugar and 5% ABV.

Over the last 12 months, APHA stock rose by 127.89%.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.80 billion, with 316.75 million shares outstanding and 312.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.01M shares, APHA stock reached a trading volume of 15976002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aphria Inc. [APHA]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aphria Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Aphria Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aphria Inc. is set at 0.87 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25.

APHA Stock Performance Analysis:

Aphria Inc. [APHA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, APHA shares gained by 68.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.67 for Aphria Inc. [APHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 12.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aphria Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aphria Inc. [APHA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.76 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. Aphria Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.74.

Return on Total Capital for APHA is now -5.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aphria Inc. [APHA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.98. Additionally, APHA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aphria Inc. [APHA] managed to generate an average of -$75,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Aphria Inc. [APHA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $369 million, or 13.82% of APHA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APHA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,499,273, which is approximately 7.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 4,947,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.42 million in APHA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $27.57 million in APHA stock with ownership of nearly 12.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aphria Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Aphria Inc. [NASDAQ:APHA] by around 3,183,008 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 5,478,865 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 22,077,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,739,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APHA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 341,114 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,366,404 shares during the same period.