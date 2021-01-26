Barclays lifts Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] price plunged by -1.68 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on January 21, 2021 that White Gold Corp. Encounters Gold Mineralization on Multiple Targets; Drills 105 g/t Au over 1.53m at Titan; Trenches 2.16 g/t Au over 21.0m including 5.69 g/t Au over 3.0m and 4.15 g/t Au over 5.0m at Vertigo and Pit Samples up to 18.2 g/t Au & 33.6 g/t Ag at Notorious, Yukon Canada.

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) is pleased to announce results for surface sampling, mechanical trenching and rotary air blast (“RAB”) drilling programs completed on its road accessible JP Ross (“JPR”) property which identified additional and widespread structurally controlled gold mineralization at multiple targets, and RAB, reverse circulation (“RC”) and diamond drilling results on its Titan project on the Hen property, Yukon Canada. This work formed part of the Company’s 2020 exploration program backed by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corp (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the prolific White Gold District, Yukon, Canada.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Highlights Include:.

A sum of 14484869 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.17M shares. Kinross Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $7.11 and dropped to a low of $6.88 until finishing in the latest session at $7.01.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $7.50, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on KGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.29 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.40, while it was recorded at 7.06 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.11 and a Gross Margin at +24.43. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.55.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 8.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.58. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

KGC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinross Gold Corporation posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to 34.50%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,579 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 144,215,456, which is approximately 10.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 44,660,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.07 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $257.54 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly -0.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 62,274,230 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 85,911,248 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 504,976,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 653,161,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,666,990 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 11,556,483 shares during the same period.