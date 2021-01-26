Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] Is Currently 100.00 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTX] closed the trading session at $8.80 on 01/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.86, while the highest price level was $11.00. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Aemetis “Carbon Zero” Solar Energy and Energy Efficiency Upgrades Supported by $16.8 Million of California CEC and Utility Grants.

Estimated $18 Million Per Year of Increased Net Income ($0.75 Earnings Per Share).

via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that its “Carbon Zero” biofuels production process has received a total of $16.8 million of solar energy and other energy efficiency grants to fund upgrades of the Keyes, California plant to support the production of zero carbon renewable fuel. The renewable energy and efficiency projects funded by the grants already have been launched into the design, permitting, construction and commissioning process. The projects supported by grant funding will provide an estimated $18 million per year of increased margin, equal to about $0.75 net income per share each year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 253.41 percent and weekly performance of 143.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 959.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 175.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 87.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, AMTX reached to a volume of 63309281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTX shares is $7.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Aemetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aemetis Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98.

AMTX stock trade performance evaluation

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 143.09. With this latest performance, AMTX shares gained by 175.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 959.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 946.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.09 for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 5.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.44 and a Gross Margin at +6.29. Aemetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.68.

Return on Total Capital for AMTX is now -7.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.50. Additionally, AMTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 336.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 219.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] managed to generate an average of -$223,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 128.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.11.Aemetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aemetis Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTX.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25 million, or 36.30% of AMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,101,628, which is approximately 193.919% of the company’s market cap and around 10.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 677,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 million in AMTX stocks shares; and CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, currently with $1.62 million in AMTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aemetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTX] by around 1,790,741 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 112,428 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 903,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,806,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 460,774 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 101,422 shares during the same period.