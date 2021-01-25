Yield10 Bioscience Inc. [YTEN] Revenue clocked in at $0.70 million, up 176.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: YTEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 26.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 106.45%. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Yield10 Bioscience Announces Achievement of Proof-of-Concept Milestone for Producing PHA Bioplastic in Field Grown Camelina Plants.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, announced successful field testing of prototype lines of the oilseed Camelina sativa that have been programed to produce PHA bioplastics directly in seed.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

PHA are natural polymers, prevalent in nature and fully biodegradable in the environment. Currently produced by fermentation of engineered microbes, PHA polymers also have applications in water treatment where they act as a zero-waste solution to nitrate pollution and as animal feed ingredients. Yield10 has a long history with and deep knowledge of PHAs and it believes that direct production of PHA in seed as a co-product with oil and protein meal has the potential to enable production of PHA bioplastics on an agricultural scale at costs in line with commodity vegetable oils to drive large-scale adoption in the plastics markets. PHA bioplastics could ultimately be used to manufacture a wide range of fully biodegradable consumer products.

Over the last 12 months, YTEN stock rose by 156.00%. The one-year Yield10 Bioscience Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.57. The average equity rating for YTEN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.24 million, with 2.49 million shares outstanding and 2.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 173.27K shares, YTEN stock reached a trading volume of 1113043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yield10 Bioscience Inc. [YTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YTEN shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YTEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for YTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47.

YTEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. [YTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 106.45. With this latest performance, YTEN shares gained by 173.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.41 for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. [YTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.11, while it was recorded at 13.34 for the last single week of trading, and 6.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yield10 Bioscience Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. [YTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1066.50. Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1607.44.

Return on Total Capital for YTEN is now -293.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -493.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,591.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.01. Additionally, YTEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3,103.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. [YTEN] managed to generate an average of -$518,240 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

YTEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. posted -12.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YTEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. go to 0.00%.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. [YTEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 8.40% of YTEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YTEN stocks are: CANNELL PETER B & CO INC with ownership of 93,125, which is approximately 75.294% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 55,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.9 million in YTEN stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.63 million in YTEN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yield10 Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Yield10 Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:YTEN] by around 136,882 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 10,246 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 99,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YTEN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,548 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,246 shares during the same period.