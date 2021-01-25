why Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.00

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] jumped around 0.74 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.30 at the close of the session, up 4.21%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTC US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, is pleased to provide its shareholders with its business outlook for 2021.

Not since late 2018 has the general crypto industry attracted so much attention; however, this new bull run is decidedly different from the past as institutions such as Paypal, BlackRock, and AllianceBernstein are all taking positions, predominantly in Bitcoin. With institutional investors driving crypto forward instead of retail, as it was in 2017 and 2018, it is anticipated that governments and regulators are not far behind. In order for the economic scale which institutional investors bring, financial compliance must go hand-in-hand. DMG’s previous acquisition of Blockseer is focused on compliance and good governance, putting it at the forefront of DMG’s 2021-2022 growth strategy, along with its core crypto mining operations and third-party hosting services.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. stock is now 75.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MARA Stock saw the intraday high of $19.85 and lowest of $17.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.37, which means current price is +73.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 35.89M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 40946062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $11 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2015, representing the official price target for Marathon Patent Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Patent Group Inc. is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 824.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has MARA stock performed recently?

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.12. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 59.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1804.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1844.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.21 for Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.35, while it was recorded at 19.97 for the last single week of trading, and 3.81 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -319.88 and a Gross Margin at -233.91. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -296.74.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -86.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.10. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$1,172,355 per employee.Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.80 and a Current Ratio set at 27.80.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Patent Group Inc. go to 50.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]

There are presently around $50 million, or 4.10% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 771,520, which is approximately 918.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 434,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.95 million in MARA stocks shares; and CSAT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, L.P., currently with $4.54 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Patent Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 2,274,261 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 297,923 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 158,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,730,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 843,409 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 162,960 shares during the same period.