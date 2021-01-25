why Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $760.33

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: ISRG] slipped around -54.59 points on Friday, while shares priced at $744.08 at the close of the session, down -6.84%. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Intuitive Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings.

Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Reported revenue and procedure results are consistent with the Company’s press release issued on January 13, 2021.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Q4 Highlights.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock is now -9.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ISRG Stock saw the intraday high of $789.22 and lowest of $743.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 826.81, which means current price is +0.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 537.62K shares, ISRG reached a trading volume of 1761270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISRG shares is $760.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $789, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ISRG stock. On September 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ISRG shares from 725 to 760.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Surgical Inc. is set at 22.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISRG in the course of the last twelve months was 86.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.30.

How has ISRG stock performed recently?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.66. With this latest performance, ISRG shares dropped by -5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 772.27, while it was recorded at 779.63 for the last single week of trading, and 667.11 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.09 and a Gross Margin at +65.65. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Earnings analysis for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuitive Surgical Inc. posted 2.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. go to 5.95%.

Insider trade positions for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]

There are presently around $75,675 million, or 91.30% of ISRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISRG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,154,882, which is approximately -2.481% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,195,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.84 billion in ISRG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.68 billion in ISRG stock with ownership of nearly -3.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 567 institutional holders increased their position in Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ:ISRG] by around 4,890,281 shares. Additionally, 429 investors decreased positions by around 4,757,297 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 92,054,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,702,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISRG stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,472,087 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 148,077 shares during the same period.