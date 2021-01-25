Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Intel Corporation [INTC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] traded at a low on 01/22/21, posting a -9.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $56.66. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO.

News Highlights:.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Bob Swan will remain in CEO role until February 15.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 85378408 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intel Corporation stands at 4.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.58%.

The market cap for INTC stock reached $255.96 billion, with 4.10 billion shares outstanding and 4.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.61M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 85378408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intel Corporation [INTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $57.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on INTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has INTC stock performed recently?

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.68 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.01, while it was recorded at 58.67 for the last single week of trading, and 53.56 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.40 and a Gross Margin at +55.75. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.84.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 21.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.57. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corporation [INTC] managed to generate an average of $188,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Intel Corporation [INTC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intel Corporation posted 1.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 5.03%.

Insider trade positions for Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $147,763 million, or 66.40% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 352,726,707, which is approximately -0.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 320,571,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.16 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.54 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -1.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,088 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 86,630,389 shares. Additionally, 1,388 investors decreased positions by around 235,369,687 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 2,285,884,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,607,884,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,577,361 shares, while 175 institutional investors sold positions of 19,033,995 shares during the same period.