Wall Street Analyst Initiated NIO Limited [NIO]. What else is Wall St. saying

NIO Limited [NYSE: NIO] jumped around 3.61 points on Friday, while shares priced at $61.95 at the close of the session, up 6.19%. The company report on January 19, 2021 that NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, announced that it closed the offering (the “Notes Offering”) of US$750 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and US$750 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes,” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”), which included the exercise in full by the initial purchasers in the Notes Offering of their option to purchase up to an additional US$100 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Notes and US$100 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Notes. The Notes were sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering mainly for general corporate purposes and to further strengthen its cash and balance sheet positions.

Shortly after the pricing of the Notes, the Company entered into separate and individually privately negotiated agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) to exchange approximately US$581.7 million principal amount of the outstanding 2024 Notes for the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company (each, a “2024 Notes Exchange” and collectively, the “2024 Notes Exchanges”). The 2024 Notes Exchanges closed on January 15, 2021.

NIO Limited stock is now 27.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NIO Stock saw the intraday high of $62.17 and lowest of $58.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.99, which means current price is +26.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 180.17M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 133417791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NIO Limited [NIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $47.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for NIO Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for NIO Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46.40 to $68.30, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on NIO stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NIO shares from 50 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Limited is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 60.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

How has NIO stock performed recently?

NIO Limited [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 26.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 409.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1159.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.86 for NIO Limited [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.87, while it was recorded at 58.54 for the last single week of trading, and 22.68 for the last 200 days.

NIO Limited [NIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Limited [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -141.59 and a Gross Margin at -21.98. NIO Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.86.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -128.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -215.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,612.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.28. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 243.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.NIO Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for NIO Limited [NIO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIO Limited posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Limited go to -0.15%.

Insider trade positions for NIO Limited [NIO]

There are presently around $28,121 million, or 36.40% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 108,936,586, which is approximately 11.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.56% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,333,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.11 billion in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 19.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Limited [NYSE:NIO] by around 120,436,100 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 71,188,263 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 262,299,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,923,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,619,000 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 21,752,559 shares during the same period.