Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] Revenue clocked in at $46.33 billion, up 18.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] price plunged by -3.74 percent to reach at -$5.02. The company report on December 9, 2020 that TSMC Recognized with 2021 IEEE Corporate Innovation Award.

Recognized for leadership in 7nm semiconductor foundry technology, enabling customers’ innovations in widespread applications.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) announced that the Company has been honored with the 2021 IEEE Corporate Innovation Award for its leadership in 7-nanometer (7nm) semiconductor foundry technology, which has enabled customers’ innovations in widespread applications.

A sum of 19067617 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.48M shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares reached a high of $131.25 and dropped to a low of $128.81 until finishing in the latest session at $129.14.

The one-year TSM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.01. The average equity rating for TSM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $127.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 4.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.55.

TSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, TSM shares gained by 23.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.20 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.08, while it was recorded at 130.09 for the last single week of trading, and 78.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.27 and a Gross Margin at +53.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.67.

Return on Total Capital for TSM is now 28.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.67. Additionally, TSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 24.50%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] Insider Position Details

Positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 517 institutional holders increased their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM] by around 79,688,180 shares. Additionally, 475 investors decreased positions by around 90,466,441 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 779,841,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 949,996,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSM stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,486,864 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,538,020 shares during the same period.