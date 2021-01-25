Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] gain 84.81% so far this year. What now?

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: SSPK] loss -7.27% or -1.85 points to close at $23.60 with a heavy trading volume of 1730327 shares. The company report on December 16, 2020 that MERGER ALERT – CLCT, and SSPK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies.





It opened the trading session at $23.60, the shares rose to $25.23 and dropped to $23.3701, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SSPK points out that the company has recorded 132.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -148.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, SSPK reached to a volume of 1730327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.77 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.27. With this latest performance, SSPK shares gained by 88.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.33 for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.21, while it was recorded at 21.86 for the last single week of trading, and 10.84 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] managed to generate an average of $539,386 per employee.Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

There are presently around $485 million, or 78.60% of SSPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSPK stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 3,021,028, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, holding 1,313,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.99 million in SSPK stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $28.32 million in SSPK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:SSPK] by around 5,542,110 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 4,385,715 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,615,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,543,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSPK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,848,133 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 400,439 shares during the same period.