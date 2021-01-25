Rodman & Renshaw lifts Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.4422 during the day while it closed the day at $3.24. The company report on January 23, 2021 that Jaguar Health Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) announced that effective December 9, 2020, the Company granted nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 1,500 shares of the Company’s common stock to one new employee, and nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 35,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to a different new employee, as inducement awards under the Company’s Inducement Award Plan. These nonstatutory stock options have an exercise price of $0.353 per share, representing the closing price of Jaguar’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date. These nonstatutory stock option awards have a ten-year term and vest over three years, with 25% of the shares vesting nine months from the last day of the month of the employee’s date of hire, and vest monthly thereafter for the remaining twenty-seven months.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Effective January 7, 2021, the Company granted nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 7,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to an additional new employee, as an inducement award under the Company’s Inducement Award Plan. These nonstatutory stock options have an exercise price of $2.68 per share, representing the closing price of Jaguar’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date. This nonstatutory stock option award has a ten-year term and vests over three years, with 25% of the shares vesting nine months from the last day of the month of the employee’s date of hire, and vests monthly thereafter for the remaining twenty-seven months.

Jaguar Health Inc. stock has also loss -2.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JAGX stock has inclined by 1017.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 381.07% and gained 297.55% year-on date.

The market cap for JAGX stock reached $380.21 million, with 117.82 million shares outstanding and 63.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 58.14M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 24752464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 64.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

JAGX stock trade performance evaluation

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, JAGX shares gained by 849.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 381.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 302.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.31 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.12, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 0.63 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -420.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.93. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.32.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -82.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.78. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,328,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc. posted -2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.80% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 393,390, which is approximately 560.838% of the company’s market cap and around 8.01% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 382,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 million in JAGX stocks shares; and WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, currently with $0.37 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 936,806 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 259,062 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 95,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,100,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,766 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 259,062 shares during the same period.