Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] is 121.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE: PEI] traded at a high on 01/22/21, posting a 21.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.21. The company report on January 19, 2021 that PREIT Reports Tax Status of 2020 Distributions.

PREIT (NYSE: PEI) announced that the tax status of the distributions paid per share during 2020 is as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6258854 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stands at 21.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.75%.

The market cap for PEI stock reached $144.80 million, with 77.40 million shares outstanding and 65.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, PEI reached a trading volume of 6258854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $6 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has PEI stock performed recently?

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.74. With this latest performance, PEI shares gained by 112.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.84 for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.03, while it was recorded at 1.81 for the last single week of trading, and 1.03 for the last 200 days.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.13 and a Gross Margin at +34.79. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.83.

Return on Total Capital for PEI is now 1.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 409.04. Additionally, PEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 398.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] managed to generate an average of $268,026 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Earnings analysis for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 540.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]

There are presently around $50 million, or 24.60% of PEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,825,473, which is approximately -28.845% of the company’s market cap and around 17.67% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,462,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 million in PEI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.2 million in PEI stock with ownership of nearly -78.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:PEI] by around 4,991,568 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 18,932,313 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 1,188,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,735,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,192,078 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,807,411 shares during the same period.