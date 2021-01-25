Passage Bio Inc. [PASG] Is Currently -13.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Passage Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: PASG] closed the trading session at $19.81 on 01/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.13, while the highest price level was $20.89. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Passage Bio Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system disorders, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $22.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $154.0 million. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by Passage Bio. In addition, Passage Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as the joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Wedbush Securities Inc. and Chardan are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.53 percent and weekly performance of -33.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 234.58K shares, PASG reached to a volume of 4135453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Passage Bio Inc. [PASG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PASG shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PASG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Passage Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Passage Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on PASG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Passage Bio Inc. is set at 2.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40.

PASG stock trade performance evaluation

Passage Bio Inc. [PASG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.59. With this latest performance, PASG shares dropped by -18.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.61% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PASG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Passage Bio Inc. [PASG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.93, while it was recorded at 25.45 for the last single week of trading, and 20.50 for the last 200 days.

Passage Bio Inc. [PASG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Passage Bio Inc. [PASG] managed to generate an average of -$2,281,700 per employee.Passage Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.30 and a Current Ratio set at 18.30.

Passage Bio Inc. [PASG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $610 million, or 79.40% of PASG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PASG stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 6,962,899, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,009,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.23 million in PASG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $93.7 million in PASG stock with ownership of nearly -0.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Passage Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Passage Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:PASG] by around 602,954 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,407,144 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 28,764,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,774,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PASG stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 279,169 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 896,488 shares during the same period.