Oppenheimer lifts Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] loss -4.17% on the last trading session, reaching $0.80 price per share at the time. The company report on December 24, 2020 that Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change.

At the request of IIROC, Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACST – TSX-V: ACST) wishes to confirm that the Company’s management and Board of Directors are unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Acasti.

Acasti Pharma Inc. represents 96.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.51 million with the latest information. ACST stock price has been found in the range of $0.75 to $0.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 38.72M shares, ACST reached a trading volume of 36237447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.70.

Trading performance analysis for ACST stock

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.00. With this latest performance, ACST shares gained by 209.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.52 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3690, while it was recorded at 0.7256 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4760 for the last 200 days.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ACST is now -198.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.13. Additionally, ACST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.54.

An analysis of insider ownership at Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.66% of ACST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACST stocks are: TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 283,800, which is approximately -22.119% of the company’s market cap and around 8.64% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 251,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in ACST stocks shares; and OPPENHEIMER & CO INC, currently with $0.16 million in ACST stock with ownership of nearly -1.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST] by around 120,560 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,553,893 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 427,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,246,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACST stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,560 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,286,098 shares during the same period.