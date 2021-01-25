New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] Is Currently -7.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] loss -7.53% on the last trading session, reaching $169.11 price per share at the time. The company report on January 22, 2021 that New Oriental Announces FY2021 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results (Ended November 30, 2020).

Quarterly Net Revenues Increased by 13.1% Year-Over-Year.

Quarterly Student Enrollments Increased by 10.4% Year-Over-Year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. represents 163.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.12 billion with the latest information. EDU stock price has been found in the range of $164.70 to $180.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, EDU reached a trading volume of 3457171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $199.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on EDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 8.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.12.

Trading performance analysis for EDU stock

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.38 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.96, while it was recorded at 174.18 for the last single week of trading, and 147.98 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.81. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] managed to generate an average of $39,745 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 32.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]

There are presently around $21,413 million, or 81.80% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 6,969,258, which is approximately -0.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, holding 6,634,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in EDU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.1 billion in EDU stock with ownership of nearly -17.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 13,288,166 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 12,146,704 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 101,188,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,623,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,877,321 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 985,558 shares during the same period.