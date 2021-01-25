Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Revenue clocked in at $59.50 million, up 130.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] loss -2.66% on the last trading session, reaching $0.44 price per share at the time. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Naked Brand Group Announces Transformative Business Restructuring Plan Focused Exclusively on Accelerating Existing E-Commerce Platform.

– Building a dominant e-commerce leader focused on the intimate apparel market, leveraging growth and synergies through M&A and investing in existing fast-growing e-commerce operations -.

– Divesting unprofitable brick-and-mortar operations through the sale of Bendon subsidiary to deliver a strong balance sheet and access to capital markets to execute e-commerce growth strategy -.

Naked Brand Group Limited represents 234.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $106.30 million with the latest information. NAKD stock price has been found in the range of $0.43 to $0.4749.

If compared to the average trading volume of 146.87M shares, NAKD reached a trading volume of 100522406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, NAKD shares gained by 133.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.94 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2370, while it was recorded at 0.4492 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3862 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.03 and a Gross Margin at +25.78. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.30.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -25.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,209.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.74. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$61,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.90% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,033,721, which is approximately 1176.388% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 532,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in NAKD stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $28000.0 in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 1,453,324 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 212,579 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 93,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,759,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 143,556 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 212,579 shares during the same period.