Maxim Group slashes price target on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] – find out why.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 40.94% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 121.62%. The company report on January 22, 2021 that SYMJEPI Products Now Available in the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club, with the Lowest Prices for Epinephrine Products.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) announced that its SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection products are now available to members of the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program, for a discounted price of $99.99 for a two-pack, the lowest price offered for epinephrine products through the Walgreens Prescriptions Savings Club, and the lowest price for epinephrine devices on the market1.

At the start of 2021, Adamis’ SYMJEPI 0.3mg and SYMJEPI 0.15mg Injection products, which are used in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, were added to the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program. The Walgreens Prescription Savings Club offers customers, who pay an annual membership fee, significant savings off retail prices on thousands of medications. For full details visit www.walgreens.com/psc/prescription-savings-club.

Over the last 12 months, ADMP stock rose by 145.10%. The one-year Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -79.0. The average equity rating for ADMP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $118.89 million, with 93.66 million shares outstanding and 92.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.40M shares, ADMP stock reached a trading volume of 206173676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMP shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

ADMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 121.62. With this latest performance, ADMP shares gained by 260.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.28 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6066, while it was recorded at 1.2144 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6804 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.53.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -67.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.32. Additionally, ADMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$171,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ADMP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMP.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 7.10% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,953,423, which is approximately 2.836% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,333,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 million in ADMP stocks shares; and MAVEN SECURITIES LTD, currently with $1.79 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 2,046,496 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 520,136 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 4,067,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,634,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,297,685 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 200,183 shares during the same period.