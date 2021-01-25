Maxim Group lifts Isoray Inc. [ISR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Isoray Inc. [AMEX: ISR] loss -7.05% on the last trading session, reaching $2.24 price per share at the time. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Isoray to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR), a medical technology company and seed brachytherapy innovator powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, announced that Chief Executive Officer Lori Woods will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference. The virtual conference will be held January 11-14, 2021.

The on-demand presentation will be available on Isoray’s Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://isoray.com/investors/presentations/ at 6:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, January 11, 2021. It will remain available on the website for 90 days.

Isoray Inc. represents 87.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $210.20 million with the latest information. ISR stock price has been found in the range of $2.16 to $2.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.88M shares, ISR reached a trading volume of 7474150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Isoray Inc. [ISR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISR shares is $1.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Isoray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Isoray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ISR stock. On July 16, 2014, analysts increased their price target for ISR shares from 3.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Isoray Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.00.

Trading performance analysis for ISR stock

Isoray Inc. [ISR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.28. With this latest performance, ISR shares gained by 391.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 219.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.65 for Isoray Inc. [ISR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.78, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 0.66 for the last 200 days.

Isoray Inc. [ISR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Isoray Inc. [ISR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.66 and a Gross Margin at +52.93. Isoray Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.60.

Return on Total Capital for ISR is now -49.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.56. Additionally, ISR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] managed to generate an average of -$65,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Isoray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Isoray Inc. [ISR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Isoray Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Isoray Inc. [ISR]

There are presently around $15 million, or 7.90% of ISR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,795,752, which is approximately 17.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,153,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 million in ISR stocks shares; and HIGHLAND PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, currently with $1.22 million in ISR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Isoray Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Isoray Inc. [AMEX:ISR] by around 709,032 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 935,445 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 5,201,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,846,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 216,449 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 323,525 shares during the same period.