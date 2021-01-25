Market cap of Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] reaches 191.10M – now what?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] gained 21.07% on the last trading session, reaching $5.00 price per share at the time. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. Announces Closing Of $35 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) (“Orbital” or the “Company”), announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering. The Company sold 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $3.50 per share for gross proceeds to the Company of $35 million, before deducting commissions and estimated offering expenses.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. represents 30.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $191.10 million with the latest information. OEG stock price has been found in the range of $3.97 to $5.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, OEG reached a trading volume of 18808124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OEG shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for OEG stock

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.33. With this latest performance, OEG shares gained by 278.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 619.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 303.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.42 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 1.00 for the last 200 days.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.30 and a Gross Margin at +18.17. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.00.

Return on Total Capital for OEG is now -32.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.25. Additionally, OEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] managed to generate an average of -$53,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 245.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]

There are presently around $47 million, or 20.60% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 3,700,542, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,066,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.33 million in OEG stocks shares; and HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, currently with $5.08 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly -28.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 164,300 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 892,938 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,409,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,466,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 163,294 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 53,051 shares during the same period.