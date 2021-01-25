Market cap of Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] reaches 19.11M – now what?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: YVR] surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.34 during the day while it closed the day at $2.28. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Liquid Media Announces AGM Results and New Director.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) is pleased to announce that shareholders have voted in favor of all items of business brought before them at the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) held in Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday, January 14, 2021. All of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated December 11, 2020 for the AGM were elected as directors of the Company.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of the Class II directors held at the AGM are set out below.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock has also gained 34.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YVR stock has inclined by 39.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.24% and gained 46.14% year-on date.

The market cap for YVR stock reached $19.11 million, with 10.36 million shares outstanding and 8.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 492.77K shares, YVR reached a trading volume of 3449995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquid Media Group Ltd. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.12. With this latest performance, YVR shares gained by 49.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.97 for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.70, while it was recorded at 1.88 for the last single week of trading, and 1.73 for the last 200 days.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1708.75 and a Gross Margin at -686.39. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1766.25.

Return on Total Capital for YVR is now -70.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.49. Additionally, YVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.80% of YVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YVR stocks are: J. GOLDMAN & CO LP with ownership of 616,668, which is approximately -7.5% of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 3,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in YVR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3000.0 in YVR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:YVR] by around 3,905 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 54,478 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 565,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 623,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YVR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,905 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,112 shares during the same period.