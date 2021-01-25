Market cap of 111 Inc. [YI] reaches 696.74M – now what?

111 Inc. [NASDAQ: YI] closed the trading session at $11.90 on 01/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.75, while the highest price level was $12.85. The company report on December 22, 2020 that 111, Inc. Announces Additional Round of New Capital Injection.

Led by Esteemed List of Technology Investment Firms.

111, Inc. (“111” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YI), a leading digital healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, announced the successful completion of new capital injection in its principal PRC subsidiary by a selected group of strategic and mission-driven investors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 71.22 percent and weekly performance of 70.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 89.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 84.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 70.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 152.73K shares, YI reached to a volume of 5880834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 111 Inc. [YI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YI shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 111 Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for YI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

YI stock trade performance evaluation

111 Inc. [YI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.49. With this latest performance, YI shares gained by 84.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.48 for 111 Inc. [YI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.99, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 6.80 for the last 200 days.

111 Inc. [YI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 111 Inc. [YI] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.39 and a Gross Margin at +4.18. 111 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.64.

Return on Total Capital for YI is now -44.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 111 Inc. [YI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.59. Additionally, YI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 111 Inc. [YI] managed to generate an average of -$37,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.51.111 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

111 Inc. [YI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in 111 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in 111 Inc. [NASDAQ:YI] by around 150,042 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 323,658 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,498,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,972,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,725 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 208,950 shares during the same period.