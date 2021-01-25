Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Finance

Market Analysts see Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Stock Stories

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [NASDAQ: TLSA] slipped around -0.33 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.97 at the close of the session, down -7.67%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Tiziana Life Sciences to Participate in a Fireside Chat at B. Riley Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on 21 January 2021 at 3 pm ET/8 pm GMT.

Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, announced its CEO and CSO, Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai, will participate in a fireside chat via a video link on Thursday 21 January 2021 at 3 pm ET / 8 pm GMT to provide updates on the Company.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC stock is now 96.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TLSA Stock saw the intraday high of $4.30 and lowest of $3.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.17, which means current price is +78.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 887.95K shares, TLSA reached a trading volume of 1010781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA]?

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is set at 0.48

How has TLSA stock performed recently?

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.91. With this latest performance, TLSA shares gained by 81.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.44 for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 3.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA] managed to generate an average of -$730,600 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA]

Positions in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [NASDAQ:TLSA] by around 1,809,329 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 317,406 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,917,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,044,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLSA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 383,153 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,413 shares during the same period.

