Market Analysts see Pfizer Inc. [PFE] falling to $42. Time to buy?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] closed the trading session at $36.55 on 01/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.25, while the highest price level was $36.83. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Approved by FDA for ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in Children and Young Adults.

XALKORI is the first biomarker-driven therapy for relapsed or refractory ALCL in young people.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XALKORI® (crizotinib) for the treatment of pediatric patients 1 year of age and older and young adults with relapsed or refractory, systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) that is anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive. The safety and efficacy of XALKORI have not been established in older adults with relapsed or refractory, systemic ALK-positive ALCL. ALCL is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and accounts for approximately 30% of cases of NHL in young people.1,2,3 Approximately 90% of ALCL cases in young people are ALK-positive.4,5,6.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.71 percent and weekly performance of -0.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 47.03M shares, PFE reached to a volume of 26142818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $41.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on PFE stock. On October 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PFE shares from 44 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 97.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PFE stock trade performance evaluation

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.01 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.89, while it was recorded at 36.59 for the last single week of trading, and 36.91 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.28 and a Gross Margin at +71.52. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.44.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 12.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.69. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $184,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfizer Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $137,484 million, or 69.90% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 451,075,687, which is approximately -1.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 414,768,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.16 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.57 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly -3.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,319 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 101,503,708 shares. Additionally, 1,059 investors decreased positions by around 215,002,367 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 3,445,037,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,761,543,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,847,389 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 12,256,287 shares during the same period.