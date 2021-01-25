Market Analysts see Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

Encore Capital Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ECPG] slipped around -2.73 points on Friday, while shares priced at $30.24 at the close of the session, down -8.28%. The company report on January 23, 2021 that ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Encore Capital Group – ECPG.

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ: ECPG) resulting from allegations that Encore Capital may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 8, 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) filed a complaint alleging that Encore and its subsidiaries violated a consent order “by suing consumers without possessing required documentation, using law firms and an internal legal department to engage in collection efforts without providing required disclosures, and failing to provide consumers with required loan documentation after consumers requested it.”.

Encore Capital Group Inc. stock is now -22.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ECPG Stock saw the intraday high of $32.92 and lowest of $29.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.01, which means current price is +1.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 536.36K shares, ECPG reached a trading volume of 1455041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECPG shares is $51.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Encore Capital Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Buckingham Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Encore Capital Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Encore Capital Group Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ECPG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.88.

How has ECPG stock performed recently?

Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.05. With this latest performance, ECPG shares dropped by -17.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.19 for Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.37, while it was recorded at 32.08 for the last single week of trading, and 35.65 for the last 200 days.

Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.29 and a Gross Margin at +70.19. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.03.

Return on Total Capital for ECPG is now 5.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 352.87. Additionally, ECPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 331.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] managed to generate an average of $22,996 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Earnings analysis for Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Encore Capital Group Inc. posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Encore Capital Group Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG]

There are presently around $1,111 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,617,162, which is approximately 4.981% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BROAD RUN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,216,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.27 million in ECPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $92.54 million in ECPG stock with ownership of nearly -1.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Encore Capital Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Encore Capital Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ECPG] by around 2,623,251 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 2,822,442 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 31,298,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,743,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECPG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 890,434 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 736,280 shares during the same period.