Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Market Analysts see Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Broadwind Inc. [NASDAQ: BWEN] price plunged by -14.39 percent to reach at -$1.51. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Broadwind Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and First Half 2021 Financial Guidance.

Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, issued preliminary results for the fourth quarter 2020 and introduced financial guidance for the first half of 2021.

For the fourth quarter 2020, Broadwind currently expects to report total revenue of approximately $40.0 million and total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $0.1 to $0.3 million, subject to year-end closing procedures. Fourth quarter results were impacted by a delay in the delivery of a tower order to a new wind turbine customer, lower revenue within the Gearing segment and continued pandemic-related supply chain disruptions. The Company ended the year with $3 million of cash on hand and $1 million drawn under its asset based revolving credit facility.

A sum of 1594607 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 634.47K shares. Broadwind Inc. shares reached a high of $9.21 and dropped to a low of $8.50 until finishing in the latest session at $8.98.

The one-year BWEN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.29. The average equity rating for BWEN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWEN shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Broadwind Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Broadwind Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on BWEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadwind Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

BWEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.28. With this latest performance, BWEN shares gained by 104.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 437.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.37 for Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.87, while it was recorded at 9.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadwind Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32 and a Gross Margin at +7.71. Broadwind Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.57.

Return on Total Capital for BWEN is now -3.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.88. Additionally, BWEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] managed to generate an average of -$8,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Broadwind Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BWEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Broadwind Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadwind Inc. go to 24.00%.

Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $63 million, or 56.40% of BWEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWEN stocks are: GRACE & WHITE INC /NY with ownership of 1,603,616, which is approximately -2.029% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, holding 871,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.82 million in BWEN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $7.11 million in BWEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadwind Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Broadwind Inc. [NASDAQ:BWEN] by around 986,037 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 525,657 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,464,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,976,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWEN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 352,363 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 374,719 shares during the same period.

