Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Revenue clocked in at $3.47 billion, up 22.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] slipped around -0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.15 at the close of the session, down -1.21%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Brent Smolik elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) announced that Brent Smolik has been elected to the Company’s board of directors, effective January 11, 2021.

“We are pleased to welcome Brent to Marathon’s board of directors,” said Chairman, President and CEO Lee Tillman. “The addition of Brent complements our board of directors’ skills and experiences, and we believe he will provide a valuable perspective as we continue to execute our strategy of delivering competitive and improving corporate level returns, prioritizing sustainable cash flow generation, and returning capital to shareholders.”.

Marathon Oil Corporation stock is now 22.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRO Stock saw the intraday high of $8.22 and lowest of $7.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.83, which means current price is +23.58% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 31.48M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 26281619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $8.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. On January 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MRO shares from 6 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MRO stock performed recently?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 24.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.75 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.76, while it was recorded at 8.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.62 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.70. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.48.

Return on Total Capital for MRO is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.98. Additionally, MRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] managed to generate an average of $240,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Oil Corporation posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to -2.70%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $4,319 million, or 70.30% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,499,955, which is approximately -14.322% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 63,432,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $516.97 million in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $420.72 million in MRO stock with ownership of nearly 4.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 60,777,355 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 90,722,499 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 378,489,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 529,989,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,089,532 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 11,553,659 shares during the same period.