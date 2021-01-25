Macy’s Inc. [M] Is Currently 4.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] gained 4.55% or 0.56 points to close at $12.88 with a heavy trading volume of 19072601 shares. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Macy’s Names Nata Dvir Chief Merchandising Officer.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) announced that Nata Dvir has been named chief merchandising officer of the Macy’s brand, effective February 1, 2021. She currently serves as Macy’s senior vice president and general business manager for Beauty and Center Core merchandise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005788/en/.

It opened the trading session at $12.20, the shares rose to $12.91 and dropped to $12.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for M points out that the company has recorded 93.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -194.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 28.70M shares, M reached to a volume of 19072601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $8.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while UBS kept a Sell rating on M stock. On May 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for M shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 4.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for M stock

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.07. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 23.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.34 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.91, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.56 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.59 and a Gross Margin at +36.24. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.23.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.21. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc. [M] managed to generate an average of $4,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 52.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Macy’s Inc. posted 2.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -11.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Macy’s Inc. [M]

There are presently around $3,282 million, or 83.90% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,871,879, which is approximately 14.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 35,091,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $451.98 million in M stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $342.45 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -18.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 28,556,469 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 34,935,449 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 191,333,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,825,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,651,885 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 9,312,465 shares during the same period.